LOWELL (CBS) – Authorities said two victims found floating in the Merrimack River in Lowell apparently drowned.
Police were called to the scene, on Aiken Street behind LeLacheur Park, at 6:30 Saturday morning when a fisherman reported finding the body of a male. When police arrived, they discovered a female’s body as well.
Both victims were fully clothed and no trauma was visible.
Police and the district attorney’s office are investigating. The medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.
The victims have not been identified.
