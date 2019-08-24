Comments
NEWTON (CBS) – Lightning, the escaped Burmese python, has been found and is back home with his owner.
Police said the six-to-eight-foot long snake slithered away from a backyard on Jewett Street in the Newton Corner area Tuesday at about 5 p.m.
Missing Wildlife Advisory Update:
Lightning the Burmese Python has been found and is back home with his family!
— Newton Police (@newtonpolice) August 24, 2019
The owner told The Boston Globe that they often let the python hang out in the grass, but he took his eyes off the snake for a moment and then it was gone.
Lightning was found in the yard next door against the house.
