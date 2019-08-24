  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    12:35 AMPaid Program
    01:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Newton News, pet python


NEWTON (CBS) – Lightning, the escaped Burmese python, has been found and is back home with his owner.

Police said the six-to-eight-foot long snake slithered away from a backyard on Jewett Street in the Newton Corner area Tuesday at about 5 p.m.

The owner told The Boston Globe that they often let the python hang out in the grass, but he took his eyes off the snake for a moment and then it was gone.

Lightning was found in the yard next door against the house.

Comments