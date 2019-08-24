BOSTON (CBS) – A man who police say was caught on surveillance video earlier this month following a woman into her Back Bay apartment building and committing a lewd act was arrested on Friday. The suspect was arrested inside Boston Public Garden after allegedly committing a similar act.
Boston Police did not release the name of the 43-year-old man who was arrested on Friday.
He had an active warrant out of Boston Municipal Court for unarmed breaking and entering, open and gross lewdness, and failure to register as a sex offender for an August 6 incident on Commonwealth Ave.
A woman told police that the night before, an unknown man followed her while she walked home. The man entered the building’s front door but couldn’t get past a second security door. After the woman walked into the elevator, the man was allegedly seen on surveillance video committing a lewd act in the foyer.
Boston Police released a photo of the man, hoping to identify him.
Friday around 10:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Arlington Street and Newbury Street for a suspect committing a lewd act in the bushes. He was found inside the bushes at the Public Gardens and arrested.
