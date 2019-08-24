August 24, 2019
The 2019 Greater Boston Walk To End Alzheimer’s is right around the corner and we want you to be there with us! The Walk To End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for alzheimer’s care, support and research. On this edition of Centro, we give you the latest information available on Alzheimer’s and tell about this year’s walk, taking place on Sunday September 22 in Boston. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks to Greater Boston Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chair Josh Obeiter and Senior Manager Melissa Shirtcliff on the English version of Centro and with Diversity Outreach Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, MA/NH Chapter Leonor Buitrago on the Spanish version. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION
Mass & NH Chapter
Helpline: 1-800-272-3900
http://www.Alz.org/MANH
FB: @AlzheimersMANH
Twitter: @alzheimersmanh
Instagram: @alzmanh
