J.D. Martinez Homers Twice, Drives In 7 As Red Sox Thump PadresJ.D. Martinez had the big game for the Boston Red Sox, hitting two three-run homers and driving in a career-high seven runs.

Ranking Red Sox Nicknames For Players' Weekend JerseysThe Boston Red Sox may not be having the most fun-filled season, but this weekend will offer at least a bit of levity.

Patent Office Sacks Brady's Bid For 'Tom Terrific' TrademarkIt's settled: Tom Seaver is "Tom Terrific," not Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick's Defense Has Makings Of Something Special And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIt would be impossible to look at the Patriots' defense through three weeks without anticipating some very, very big things from the brainchild of two Belichicks and a Mayo.

Report: Eric Reid Facing Potential Fine, Not Suspension For Late Head Shot On Benjamin WatsonFurther punishment is expected to come for Reid, though it doesn't look like he'll be missing any playing time.