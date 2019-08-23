  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Recall, Volkswagen

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling about 679,000 cars in the U. S. to fix a problem that could let the cars roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain 2011-2018 Jettas; 2015-2019 GTIs; 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 Golfs; 2012-2019 Beetles and Beetle Convertibles; and 2017-2019 Golf SportWagens. All have automatic transmissions, manual hand brakes and keyless entry.

VW says silicate can build up on a shift lever switch, allowing the key to be removed if the lever isn’t in park. That could let the cars roll off unexpectedly.

Dealers will add a switch and circuit board to fix the problem. The recall starts on Oct. 11.

A VW spokesman says he’s not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

Comments