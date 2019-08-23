  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Bill Shields
Filed Under:Bill Shields, Brockton News, Brockton Police, Brockton Shooting


BROCKTON (CBS) – New video from inside a Brockton cell phone store shows the moment when a man took out a hatchet and went after employees on Wednesday afternoon. The man was tased and shot by police outside of the Main Street store.

Luis Andrade has owned the store for about 10 years and thought he had seen it all.

“He was like I don’t care, we’ll die, you’ll die, I’ll die, we’ll all die,” said Andrade. “But Antonio, he’s kind of looking out into the sidewalk hoping that the cop would see it.”

Suspect pulls out hatchet in Brockton cell phone store (WBZ-TV)

The clerk pushed a panic button calling police, but two Brockton Police officers happened to be outside handling traffic. The suspect then went outside, seemingly to confront the officers.

“The officers stopped and ordered the individual to drop the hatchet,” Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues said after the shooting. “He refused and came at the officers.”

The man was tased and then shot twice before he went down.

Suspect pulls out hatchet in Brockton cell phone store (WBZ-TV)

“There’s never been one day where we haven’t had a customer who didn’t get their way and want to make a scene, I guess you get numb to it,” Andrade said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and later to a Boston hospital for treatment.

