Report: Eric Reid Facing Potential Fine, Not Suspension For Late Head Shot On Benjamin WatsonFurther punishment is expected to come for Reid, though it doesn't look like he'll be missing any playing time.

Report: Brandon King Likely Out For The Year, Benjamin Watson In Concussion ProtocolThe Patriots beat the Panthers on Thursday night to remain undefeated in the preseason, which doesn't really matter for much. The game also proved quite costly.

Jakobi Meyers-Tom Brady Connection Not Quite Functional In First Game ActionOn Thursday night, Jakobi Meyers finally got his chance to show what he could do when Tom Brady. It didn't quite go as planned.

Tom Brady's Hat Was The Most Exciting Part Of Patriots' Preseason WinThe 42-year-old quarterback took the podium sporting the same hat he wore upon entry to the stadium hours earlier, a rather snazzy chapeau that drew instant reactions from reporters sharing a room with Brady as well as those watching live on television.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Preseason Win Over PanthersHere are the highlights and the lower lights of the Patriots' preseason win over the Panthers.