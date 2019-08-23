BOSTON (CBS) — Panthers safety Eric Reid was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness after delivering a late, violent hit to the head of veteran tight end Benjamin Watson during Thursday night’s preseason game against the Patriots.
Further punishment is expected to come for Reid, though it doesn’t look like he’ll be missing any playing time.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning that Reid’s hit is being evaluated by the league, with the expectation being that a fine — not a suspension — will be coming.
My understanding is this hit will be evaluated for a potential fine, not a suspension. Reid was fined several times last season, and said he was adding to those to his collusion grievance, which has since been settled. https://t.co/CMdbT8CeWq
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2019
The hit came late in the first quarter, after Watson caught a pass from Tom Brady and turned up the right sideline. After being tackled by Javien Elliot, Watson was on his back on the turf. That’s when Reid came diving in, making direct contact with Watson’s head well after Watson had been taken down.
Watson tried to get up but instead took some extra time, drawing the training staff’s attention. After being evaluated on the sideline, Watson made his way to the locker room and he did not return.
Earlier in the week, Watson sent out a tweet that Reid’s assessment of the NFL’s Player Coalition was incorrect, though Reid said after the game that the late hit had nothing to do with that disagreement.
