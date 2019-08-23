BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots beat the Panthers on Thursday night to remain undefeated in the preseason, which doesn’t really matter for much. The game also proved quite costly.
According to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, special teamer Brandon King will likely miss the entire season after tearing his quad while playing on the punt return unit during Thursday’s game.
McBride also reported that veteran tight end Benjamin Watson is in the concussion protocol, after he was the recipient of a late hit by Panthers safety Eric Reid.
King, 26, has been a favorite of Bill Belichick since joining the team in 2015, playing in 57 regular-season games and all 11 of the Patriots’ postseason games over the last four seasons. Primarily a special teams player, he’s recorded 41 tackles.
Watson, 38, came out of his brief retirement to sign this offseason with the Patriots, the team that initially drafted him way back in 2004. He left the game after taking the hit from Reid, and he did not return. He is already out for the first four weeks of the season, due to a PED suspension.
Elsewhere in injury news, special teamer/safety Nate Ebner suffered an injury during Thursday’s game, but NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported that injury to be minor.
