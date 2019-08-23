



NEWTON (CBS) – An escaped Burmese python is on the loose in Newton. Police said the six-to-eight-foot long snake slithered away from a backyard on Jewett Street in the Newton Corner area Tuesday at about 5 p.m.

The owner told The Boston Globe that they often let the python named “Lightning” hang out in the grass, but he took his eyes off the snake for a moment and then it was gone.

“He’s had lightning for about five years,” said Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker. “And he says that Lightning is not aggressive, and Lightning actually ate on Monday and from what he told me and what I confirmed with Environmental Police is these type of Burmese pythons eat about once a month.”

That’s good news because small pets are potential prey. Connor Mahoney is dog sitting for his sister. “Last night I had a flashlight to try and see the snake if he was out,” Mahoney said. “During the day not so worried but definitely at nighttime something to think about.”

Pythons are nocturnal but also like to sun themselves during the day. Animal control visited the snake’s house and they are keeping an eye out.

“So they may go against the foundation of a home,” Lt. Apotheker said. “They may go under a porch. They may try to go into a garage.”

The python is black, gold and yellow. Anyone who spots the snake should not approach it and call police, the Animal Rescue League said.