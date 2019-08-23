Comments
NEWTON (CBS) – An escaped Burmese python is on the loose in Newton. Police said the six-to-eight-foot long snake slithered away from a backyard on Jewett Street in the Newton Corner area Tuesday at about 5 p.m.
The owner told The Boston Globe that they often let the python named “Lightning” hang out in the grass, but he took his eyes off the snake for a moment and then it was gone.
Missing Wildlife Advisory: Please tap on and read the message below. pic.twitter.com/5vNuVBM6T4
— Newton Police (@newtonpolice) August 23, 2019
The python is black, gold and yellow. Anyone who spots the snake should not approach it and call police.
