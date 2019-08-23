Patent Office Sacks Brady's Bid For 'Tom Terrific' TrademarkIt's settled: Tom Seaver is "Tom Terrific," not Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick's Defense Has Makings Of Something Special And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIt would be impossible to look at the Patriots' defense through three weeks without anticipating some very, very big things from the brainchild of two Belichicks and a Mayo.

Report: Eric Reid Facing Potential Fine, Not Suspension For Late Head Shot On Benjamin WatsonFurther punishment is expected to come for Reid, though it doesn't look like he'll be missing any playing time.

Report: Brandon King Likely Out For The Year, Benjamin Watson In Concussion ProtocolThe Patriots beat the Panthers on Thursday night to remain undefeated in the preseason, which doesn't really matter for much. The game also proved quite costly.

Jakobi Meyers-Tom Brady Connection Not Quite Functional In First Game ActionOn Thursday night, Jakobi Meyers finally got his chance to show what he could do when Tom Brady. It didn't quite go as planned.