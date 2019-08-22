  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker


MELBOURNE, Australia (CBS/AP) — A group of Celtics players left their mark in the box score as the United States earned a victory Thursday in a World Cup warm-up game.

Kemba Walker scored 23 points while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each chipped in 11 points during Team USA’s 102-86 win over Australia.

Kemba Walker of the USA shoots over Andrew Bogut at Marvel Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The attendance at Marvel Stadium, which normally hosts soccer, cricket and Australian rules football, was 51,218, billed as the largest crowd ever to watch a basketball game in Australia. The stadium was transformed into a make-shift basketball arena for two games against the Americans before the World Cup starts this month in China.

Box Score: USA-Australia

After Australia briefly took the lead at 45-44 early in the second half, the Americans scored 13 unanswered points, including three straight 3-pointers by Turner, Harrison Barnes and Donovan Mitchell, to go up 57-45.

Aron Baynes drives against Jayson Tatum at Marvel Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Patty Mills and Chris Goulding scored 19 points each and former Celtics center Aron Baynes had eight points and six rebounds for Australia.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart is on the Team USA roster but he did not play in Thursday’s game.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments