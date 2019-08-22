MELBOURNE, Australia (CBS/AP) — A group of Celtics players left their mark in the box score as the United States earned a victory Thursday in a World Cup warm-up game.
Kemba Walker scored 23 points while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each chipped in 11 points during Team USA’s 102-86 win over Australia.
The attendance at Marvel Stadium, which normally hosts soccer, cricket and Australian rules football, was 51,218, billed as the largest crowd ever to watch a basketball game in Australia. The stadium was transformed into a make-shift basketball arena for two games against the Americans before the World Cup starts this month in China.
Box Score: USA-Australia
After Australia briefly took the lead at 45-44 early in the second half, the Americans scored 13 unanswered points, including three straight 3-pointers by Turner, Harrison Barnes and Donovan Mitchell, to go up 57-45.
Patty Mills and Chris Goulding scored 19 points each and former Celtics center Aron Baynes had eight points and six rebounds for Australia.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart is on the Team USA roster but he did not play in Thursday’s game.
