BOSTON (CBS) – Stadium Blitz, Gronk Nation and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski are creating a choose-your-own-adventure style of obstacle course.
The idea behind Stadium Blitz is a stadium-based obstacle course that’s available to all ages (7 and older) and fitness levels. Competitors can race as individuals or teams, with each participant deciding how hard they want to be tested.
All racers will face three levels of obstacles intermixed throughout the course – all worth a certain amount of points and all testing a different area of fitness. Participants complete five obstacles and one of three levels – Race, Hustle and Blitz. Obstacles range from Race-level hurdles to Hustle-level throwing a football through a target to Blitz-level pulling a weighted sled across the field.
“Our family breathes the camaraderie of team sports and Stadium Blitz is the perfect way for us to stay involved in fitness and inspire others to compete in a way to have fun and test every limit,” said Dan Gronkowski, of Gronk Nation. “For the first time families can spend an evening competing and cheering along with their kids and friends and everyone gets the feeling of accomplishment.”
Stadium Blitz will debut in October in Buffalo, New York’s, New Era Field and Tampa, Florida’s, Raymond James Stadium.
Registration is open now.
