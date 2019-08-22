Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Transportation Security Administration is rolling out a new public awareness campaign for REAL ID in hopes of avoiding a last-minute rush as the deadline draws near.
Travelers will not be able to board a flight without a REAL ID or alternative identification – such as a passport or residency card – beginning Oct. 1, 2020.
A star symbol indicates a person’s driver’s license or state identification is REAL ID-compliant in most states.
The state of Massachusetts has posted Massachusetts Identification Requirements online. To apply for a REAL ID, residents will have to prove their: U.S. citizenship or lawful presence, Social Security number and Massachusetts residency.
