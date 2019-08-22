BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots took the field Thursday night at Gillette Stadium for their most important preseason game of the summer. Patrick Chung was not with them.
Chung was not in uniform or present when the Patriots took warmups prior to the game, and he was likewise not present when the team took the field for kickoff near 7:30 p.m.
Chung had been present and in uniform — serving as an assistant coach, of sorts — for each of the Patriots’ first two preseason games, though he did not play in those games.
Earlier on Thursday, news broke of Chung’s indictment in Meredith, N.H., for cocaine possession. The charge stems from a June 25 incident when police were called to Chung’s home and found cocaine.
The team released a statement Thursday saying, “We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”
Chung, who turned 32 years old this week, was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2009 draft. He left the Patriots to play for the Eagles for one year in 2013, before returning to the Patriots. In his nine seasons with the Patriots, he’s played in 128 games (starting 100 of them) while recording 11 interceptions and 660 total tackles. He’s also played in 21 playoff games (starting 18 of them), winning three Super Bowls.
Chung was one of several Patriots not in uniform for Thursday night’s game, a list that included N’Keal Harry, Braxton Berrios, Matthew Slater, and Maurice Harris.
