Filed Under:Gloucester News, MBTA


GLOUCESTER (CBS) – For the second time this week, a person has been hit and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train.

A man was struck by a train in Gloucester around 6:20 a.m. Thursday. There are severe delays on the Rockport and Newburyport lines as a result of the investigation.

The man’s name and age have not been made public. Transit Police said in a statement that he was “trespassing on the right of way” and that “foul play is not suspected.”

The train was stopped in Gloucester after the incident Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

On Monday, a young man was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Belmont during the morning commute.

Comments