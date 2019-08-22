Comments
GLOUCESTER (CBS) – For the second time this week, a person has been hit and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train.
A man was struck by a train in Gloucester around 6:20 a.m. Thursday. There are severe delays on the Rockport and Newburyport lines as a result of the investigation.
The man’s name and age have not been made public. Transit Police said in a statement that he was “trespassing on the right of way” and that “foul play is not suspected.”
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
On Monday, a young man was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Belmont during the morning commute.
You must log in to post a comment.