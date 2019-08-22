MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A Manchester, New Hampshire, man is facing charges after police said he pulled a gun inside police headquarters Monday morning.
Surveillance video released Thursday shows the man, identified by officers as 30-year-old Khalid Dibi, walk up to the front desk. Police said he told them he wanted to report a stolen gun before he pulled a gun out of a bag and pointed it at the clerk behind the counter. Dibi then pointed the gun at his own throat.
Several police officers rushed to the lobby and ordered Dibi to put the gun down and get on his knees. He put the gun down, but officers said he stood close to it and ignored their orders. One officers then used a Taser on Dibi and took him into custody.
The owner of the gun reported it stolen shortly after the incident. The owner said he also found a bullet hole in his car.
Dibi is facing several charges, including criminal threatening and reckless conduct. He is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.
