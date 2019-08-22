  • WBZ TVOn Air

QUINCY (CBS) – A dump truck that crashed through the roof of a parking garage in Quincy was removed early Thursday morning, but dozens of drivers still can’t get their cars.

A crane pulled the truck out around 4:45 a.m. as crews worked through the night to haul it out and take it away.

The truck was hauled away early Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The truck carrying gravel was on the top of the garage on Furnace Brook Parkway and Copeland Street Wednesday afternoon when it suddenly crashed through the pavement.

“The load-bearing capacity of the parking structure wasn’t enough to handle his load,” Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Ed Fenby told reporters.

No one was hurt. The driver was able to pull himself out of the truck. He told police he got lost and was using a GPS app on his phone, which directed him into the garage. He made a U-turn on the top level and the floor collapsed.

A dump truck fell through the roof of a Quincy parking garage Wednesday. (Photo Credit: Tashanea Whitlow – WBZ-TV)

The building is still not stable so it’s too dangerous to remove any of the 50 cars from the garage yet. Some of them are damaged.

A nearby office and medical building were evacuated as well.

The owner of the building says the damage could be in excess of $1 million to repair.

