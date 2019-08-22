



QUINCY (CBS) – A dump truck that crashed through the roof of a parking garage in Quincy was removed early Thursday morning, but dozens of drivers still can’t get their cars.

A crane pulled the truck out around 4:45 a.m. as crews worked through the night to haul it out and take it away.

The truck carrying gravel was on the top of the garage on Furnace Brook Parkway and Copeland Street Wednesday afternoon when it suddenly crashed through the pavement.

“The load-bearing capacity of the parking structure wasn’t enough to handle his load,” Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Ed Fenby told reporters.

No one was hurt. The driver was able to pull himself out of the truck. He told police he got lost and was using a GPS app on his phone, which directed him into the garage. He made a U-turn on the top level and the floor collapsed.

The building is still not stable so it’s too dangerous to remove any of the 50 cars from the garage yet. Some of them are damaged.

A nearby office and medical building were evacuated as well.

A look at the large hole left behind, after a dump truck fell through the top level of a parking garage in #Quincy. Approx 50 cars (the ones not pictured are on the lower level) are still trapped here. Some are damaged @wbz pic.twitter.com/E45ywSv4bO — MichelleReneeFisher (@Michelle_WBZ) August 22, 2019

The owner of the building says the damage could be in excess of $1 million to repair.