



When it comes to tasty food, there is no place like home. These are the 8 Greatest hometown hangouts Phantom has found.

Bob’s Italian Food

Medford

Kicking off the Great 8 is Bob’s Italian Foods in Medford. For more than 70 years, Bob’s has been a one-stop shop for incredible Italian eats served big, fast and affordable. This place is part sandwich shop, part deli, and part specialty store that is a feast for the shopping senses.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Novara

Milton

Novara in Milton is a favorite of town resident and New Kid on the Block Jordan Knight, who is actually an investor in the beautiful spot set inside the old Milton Theater. The menu is lined with Italian favorites from Chef Tony DeRienzo, who likes to reinvent the classics. Take for example, the Chicken Parm Meatballs – a twist on Tony’s flawless Chicken Parmesan.

Newbridge Café

Chelsea

Another Great 8 winner is the Newbridge Cafe. A Chelsea institution since 1975, the New Bridge is justifiably famous for their signature, tasty steak tips served in a casual atmosphere full of characters. Each one of their tips is marinated to order, skewered, and fired to perfection on the grill.

The Winthrop Arms

Winthrop

Located inside a quaint hotel, The Winthrop Arms is a great place to cozy up over some classic American fare, whether it’s for dinner or at their epic Sunday brunch. There are old school standards like Scallops and Bacon, and Cheese and Crackers to kick off your meal. Comforting bowls of Mac and Cheese and satisfying housemade Chicken Pot Pies will warm you from the inside. On the weekends, enjoy their oversized Prime Rib, cooked to perfection. End it all with Grape Nut Custard.

Arturo’s Ristorante

Westboro

At Arturo’s Ristorante in Westboro, chef-owner Domenico Fabiano cooks the kind of Italian comfort food you instantly fall in love with, using classic family recipes. The pasta at Arturo’s does not disappoint, whether your order thick cut pappardelle topped with hearty Bolognese, or the ultra-fresh linguine topped with Mama’s Meatballs.

Dave’s Diner

Middleboro

Another Great 8 winner is Dave’s Diner on Route 28 in Middleboro. The locals like to throw back some outstanding dishes at this throwback diner, including their signature pancakes with cranberries and apples, affectionately named Gid Cakes after the owner’s brother.

Tosca

Hingham

Tosca in Hingham is a big, romantic restaurant with low lighting, exposed brick walls, mahogany beams, and lofty ceilings. While this place certainly looks fancy, the menu is great for any kind of date, whether you want something casual like pizza fired up in a wood burning oven, or something more upscale from their steak and chops menu.

Rail Trail Flatbread Company

Hudson

Rounding out the Great 8 is Rail Trail Flatbread Company in Hudson, Mass. This open and airy space is filled with reclaimed wood and retro lighting. At the center of it all is a custom made, wood-fired oven, cranking out some fantastic flatbreads. Toppings include traditional pepperoni, onions, and peppers, but for a pizza that breaks the mold, try the smoky-sweet Hawaiian with pineapple, pulled pork, and housemade barbecue sauce.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.