LONGMEADOW (AP/CBS) — A 40-year veteran of the United States Postal Service was one of two people killed in a crash in Longmeadow Thursday.
The crash involved a pickup truck and a mail delivery truck near the Connecticut border.
Police in Enfield, Connecticut say they were trying to stop the pickup driver, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, but the driver fled across the state line into Longmeadow where the crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The USPS says letter carrier Dan Nacin celebrated his 40th work anniversary in May and he will be “greatly missed.”
Video and photos from the scene showed debris strewn across Route 5, which was shut down during the investigation.
Enfield resident Jim Webb witnessed the crash and told Masslive.com that the pickup appeared to be speeding and described the impact as an explosion. He says the wreckage burst into flames.
