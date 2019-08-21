



(MARE) – Alia is a very happy and bubbly young girl of Hispanic descent. Alia enjoys arts & crafts and dancing. Those who know Alia best describe her as being a creative child who is eager to learn. Alia has the ability to be engaging, cooperative, and helpful. She is invested in her school work and has built positive relationships with her classmates and teachers.

Legally freed for adoption, Alia would benefit from being part of a two-parent family with or without older children in the home. The ideal family for Alia would be patient and nurturing with the ability to keep up with her active nature. A family must also continue the services she currently has in place to address her emotional and academic needs. She does well with structure, routine and guidance and would like a family who is able to provide her with that. She would like to find a family with someone who is able to manage her hair, or willing to learn! Alia shares close relationships with her birth parents, who she currently visits with individually on a bi-weekly basis, as well as two brothers she will need to remain in contact with after placement.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.