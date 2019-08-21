NATICK (CBS) – Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Massachusetts on Wednesday. Customers can now browse hundreds of products for the living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchen in person at the Natick Mall.
The Boston-based online retailer has an outlet store in Kentucky and has opened pop-up stores in other states, but this is their first full-service location, and a Wayfair spokeswoman said that has its perks.
“One, seeing a product in person and getting some inspiration in a completely different way,” she said. “We also have a number of larger furniture items here as well that someone can help you purchase right here in the store and have it delivered to your home.
Wayfair’s first brick-and-mortar store is officially open at the Natick Mall. Here’s a quick tour @wbz pic.twitter.com/OGn84E3yEi
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) August 21, 2019
Shoppers will also be able to digitally style a room and experience it with virtual reality.
Wayfair.com customers may be disappointed by one thing, however. The company says items purchased online cannot be returned at their store.
