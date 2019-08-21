Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorms Likely This Afternoon, Evening
NATICK (CBS) – Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Massachusetts on Wednesday. Customers can now browse hundreds of products for the living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchen in person at the Natick Mall.

The Boston-based online retailer has an outlet store in Kentucky and has opened pop-up stores in other states, but this is their first full-service location, and a Wayfair spokeswoman said that has its perks.

“One, seeing a product in person and getting some inspiration in a completely different way,” she said. “We also have a number of larger furniture items here as well that someone can help you purchase right here in the store and have it delivered to your home.

Shoppers will also be able to digitally style a room and experience it with virtual reality.

Wayfair.com customers may be disappointed by one thing, however. The company says items purchased online cannot be returned at their store.

