LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Another Stephen King novel is getting the movie treatment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there’s a deal in place to bring “The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon” to the screen.
“It” producer Roy Lee is attached to the project, the website says. Now there’s a search for a writer to come up with a script.
The 1999 horror novel is about a girl who gets lost in the woods of northern New England and imagines that Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tom Gordon is with her.
The Maine author said in a statement that he’s “thrilled that my book is being brought to the screen.”
The news comes just ahead of the opening of “It Chapter Two,” the sequel to the highest-grossing horror flick of all time.
