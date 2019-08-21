Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorms Likely This Afternoon, Evening
Filed Under:Quincy News

QUINCY (CBS) – A dump truck fell through the roof of a Quincy parking garage on Wednesday.

A dump truck fell through the roof of a Quincy parking garage. (Image Credit: Tashanea Whitlow/WBZ-TV)

The hole in the garage roof on Furnace Brook Parkway and Copeland Street swallowed the rear of the truck.

No one was injured. A medical building next door was evacuated as a precaution.

A view from below shows a dump truck that fell through a parking garage roof. (Image Credit: Tashanea Whitlow/WBZ-TV)

Employees said they are worried about their own vehicles that are parked below.

“Male operator was in the vehicle at the time of incident. He reported that he was using a GPS app on his phone, which directed him into the lot. Investigation is ongoing,” police said.

