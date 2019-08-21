NORTHBROOK, Ill (CBS) – Crate & Barrel is recalling about 1,500 Activity Push Walkers because of the choking and laceration hazards they can pose to small children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Also known as Baby Push Walkers because they teach toddlers to walk, the wooden products can be damaged and eventually expose sharp points and small parts. The recalled walkers are about 17 inches high and have different child development activities on the front.
Recalled walkers have a sticker with the SKU number 124-248 on the bottom. They can be returned to the store for a full refund.
So far, Crate and Barrel has three reports of small parts becoming exposed, but no injuries. The walkers were sold online from January until April for about $100.
