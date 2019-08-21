CBS Sports HQ's Fantasy Football Telethon ReturnsCBS Sports HQ's second annual live Fantasy Football Telethon will include expert advice from NFL experts, along with Q&As with former players.

Patriots Have Easiest Schedule, Easiest Path To Super Bowl LIV, Per One FormulaLooks like Patriots fans can start pricing flights to Miami for late January.

What To Watch For When Panthers Visit Patriots For Preseason Game No. 3The starters will play for both teams for at least the first half, which might give some indications as to what the world can expect to see once the real football games begin in a few weeks.

Brian Flores' First Notable Move With Dolphins: Blast Jay-Z Songs At Kenny StillsWhether or not Flores succeeds in that endeavor won't be known for some time, but the head coach on Tuesday made his first major move to draw national headlines.

Robert Kraft Says He Helped 'Introduce' Jay-Z To NFL Before PartnershipWhile the partnership was not one many saw coming, it was one that was aided by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.