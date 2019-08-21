Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting at a Brockton intersection on Wednesday.
It happened on Main Street just before 1 p.m.
A large number of police officers remained in the area, which was marked off by crime scene tape. One officer could be seen standing near a hatchet in the crosswalk.
A Plymouth District Attorney’s office spokesman did not release details about the shooting, but said the district attorney is headed to the scene.
State and Brockton Police are investigating the shooting.
No further details are currently available.
