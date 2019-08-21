Comments
BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A Barnstable woman was surprised by a snake in her bathroom sink. Police said on Tuesday that they responded around midnight to Stevens Street where they found the 16-inch “boa or python type” snake.
It’s believed that the snake escaped from another apartment in the woman’s building and made its way into the plumbing.
Officers put the snake in a box and brought it back to the station, where the town’s Department of Natural Resources picked it up.
So far, no one has claimed ownership of the snake.
