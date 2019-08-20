WALPOLE (CBS) – Someone turned a vacant Route 1 gas station into a “grow house” for pot, according to Walpole police.
Chief John Carmichael tweeted Tuesday that a search warrant allowed officers to find 60 marijuana plants in the gas station.
Mass. law allows an individual to cultivate 6 marijuana plants – in their own home. It does not allow a vacant gas station on Rt#1 to be converted into a grow house for 50 plants as demonstrated following an @WalpolePolice search warrant. pic.twitter.com/UhvQdQpMVP
— Chief Carmichael (@WalpoleChief) August 20, 2019
“Mass. law allows an individual to cultivate 6 marijuana plants – in their own home,” he wrote. “It does not allow a vacant gas station on Rt#1 to be converted into a grow house for 50 plants as demonstrated following a Walpole police search warrant.”
An officer observed a man walking into an abandoned gas station carrying boxes Monday night. The officer followed him and he admitted to packaging the pot and selling it, according to police.
The owner of the vacant gas station, John Diarbakery, appeared in court and was released on personal recognizance.
Back in March, firefighters and police pulled nearly 200 marijuana plants from a Walpole home after a house fire.
