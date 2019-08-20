UPTON (CBS) – The Town of Upton is the latest community in the state to enact an outdoor activities ban from dusk until dawn. A mosquito tested positive for EEE raising the threat level to critical.
“This is the first time we’d have this kind of experience and I think it’s because of the summer we’ve had. The heat and the moisture,” said Upton Board of Health member Al Holman.
Town leaders have been in contact with the superintendents of Nipmuc High School and Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Tech High School advising them to stop all activities at dusk.
The ban also includes the cancellation of the Wednesday night summer concerts.
“If you’re going to be outside during those times wear long pants, wear shirts with long sleeves, use DEET if your going to be outside during the biting hours,” said Upton Town Manager Derek Brindisi.
The restrictions will remain in place until the first frost.
An aerial spraying plan is in the works. Once it’s scheduled an automatic call will alert residents.
