NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a recycling facility in North Andover. Crews responded to Thomson Brothers Industries at about 6:30 p.m. on Holt Street.
The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported.
There were issues battling the fire due to a limited water supply in that part of town. “The issue here is that we are kind of in a dead end area of town, so we’re limited to our water supply, just based on the location,” North Andover Fire Lt. Michael Beirne said.
North Andover Fire Lt says they are monitoring the air quality from the massive recycling plant fire and people in the area should close their windows, stay inside and turn off AC's if possible and if having difficulty breathing, should call 911. pic.twitter.com/tTNoSxDPZw
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) August 21, 2019
Crews took a “defensive stance” and fought the fire from outside using ladder trucks.
The facility processes construction waste. Lt. Beirne said the Department of Environmental Protection is monitoring the air quality in the area and urged residents to shut their windows, turn off their air conditioning, and stay inside until the fire is extinguished.
Parts of Route 125 were closed to traffic due to the fire.
