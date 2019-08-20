Weather Alert:Severe Storms In Boston Area On Wednesday
North Andover News

NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a recycling facility in North Andover. Crews responded to Thomson Brothers Industries at about 6:30 p.m. on Holt Street.

The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported.

There were issues battling the fire due to a limited water supply in that part of town. “The issue here is that we are kind of in a dead end area of town, so we’re limited to our water supply, just based on the location,” North Andover Fire Lt. Michael Beirne said.

Crews took a “defensive stance” and fought the fire from outside using ladder trucks.

The facility processes construction waste. Lt. Beirne said the Department of Environmental Protection is monitoring the air quality in the area and urged residents to shut their windows, turn off their air conditioning, and stay inside until the fire is extinguished.

Parts of Route 125 were closed to traffic due to the fire.

