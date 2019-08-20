Malcolm Mitchell Opens Up About Heartbreak Of Injuries Ending His Football Career"I feel enraged. Useless. Scared, you know? I don't have any memories of myself without football," Mitchell said. "And that's how I was gonna take care of my family. With football, it was easy to see into the future. You know, without it, things get a bit blurry from time to time.

Baker Mayfield Offers Up NFL's First Real Trash Talk Of 2019, Bashing Giants' Daniel JonesIn a comment to GQ that has already spread like wildfire online, Mayfield discussed the Giants' selection of quarterback Daniel Jones out of Duke at No. 6 overall in April's draft.

Today's Patriots Longevity Reminder: Bill Belichick's Career Win TotalOut of the other 31 NFL head coaches, only one coach -- Andy Reid -- has even half of Belichick's victories.

Jimmy Garoppolo Returned To NFL Game Action, And It Went Very PoorlyWhile it's far too soon to make any prognostications on his long-term future, Jimmy Garoppolo certainly took a rough first step in dipping his toe back into the NFL water.

Baseball Report: Orioles Allowing Home Runs At Record PaceThe Orioles, enduring one of the worst seasons in franchise history, look poised to break the single-season record for home runs allowed.