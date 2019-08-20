  • WBZ TVOn Air

Rhode Island News


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say explosives were detonated inside portable toilets in Rhode Island.

WPRI-TV reports that the explosives were detonated inside two portable toilets, one in Charlestown and one in Westerly, on Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

Two exploded portable toilets. (Photo credits: State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad)

The State Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and police in Charlestown and Westerly are investigating.

A spokesman for the state commerce secretary, who oversees the fire marshal’s office, says the explosions do not appear to be linked to terrorist activity.

The bomb squad is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the incidents that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

