PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A regional group of thieves, known to police as the “night crawler crew,” has struck again, this time in New Hampshire.

Pelham Police said two members of crew hit the BP South Gas Station on Bridge Street by sneaking through a skylight just before 3 a.m. Monday. They stole tobacco products and took off.

The burglary was caught on surveillance video. The men can be seen coming down from the roof and crawling around on the floor.

Police described one man as wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans, a black mask, and dark gloves. A second man was wearing a red sweatshirt, black jeans, a gray hat, a navy blue mask, and dark gloves.

“This burglary is believed to be a part of a regional crew committing commercial burglaries in Southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts,” Pelham Police said in a statement. The crew is going after tobacco products.

Police believe the burglars check out the store while it is still open and make note of its inventory, alarm system, motion detectors, and surveillance cameras. They typically enter through the roof, cut the security system wires and remove security store devices. All the while, someone is operating as a lookout and communicating with people inside about any police response; they may even be monitoring police frequencies during the burglary.

While police search for the men responsible, they are warning business owners to be vigilant by making sure surveillance cameras and motion detectors cover entry points and rooftops. They suggest leaving lights on inside when the store is closed, adding more outside lighting if necessary, and calling police if alarm systems say “power outage.”

“Call in ANY suspicious activity both during hours of operation and during closing hours,” police added.

If you have any information or recognize these men, call Pelham Police at 603-635-2411.