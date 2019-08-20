Chris Sale Optimistic For 2020, Despite Disappointing End To 2019 SeasonChris Sale's 2019 season is over. But fortunately for the Red Sox' ace, his 2020 season is still a reality.

Demaryius Thomas Hits Patriots Practice Field, Indicating He's Likely Off PUP ListOn Monday, officially Julian Edelman returned to action. On Tuesday, it was Demaryius Thomas' turn.

Malcolm Mitchell Opens Up About Heartbreak Of Injuries Ending His Football Career"I feel enraged. Useless. Scared, you know? I don't have any memories of myself without football," Mitchell said. "And that's how I was gonna take care of my family. With football, it was easy to see into the future. You know, without it, things get a bit blurry from time to time.

Baker Mayfield Offers Up NFL's First Real Trash Talk Of 2019, Bashing Giants' Daniel JonesIn a comment to GQ that has already spread like wildfire online, Mayfield discussed the Giants' selection of quarterback Daniel Jones out of Duke at No. 6 overall in April's draft.

Today's Patriots Longevity Reminder: Bill Belichick's Career Win TotalOut of the other 31 NFL head coaches, only one coach -- Andy Reid -- has even half of Belichick's victories.