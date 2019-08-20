BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts apparently misses the mark when it comes to welcoming out-of-towners. A new list from travel website Big 7 ranks the Commonwealth 47th on its list of friendliest states.
“MA locals aren’t exactly rude, per se, but the overall indifference towards strangers can take its toll,” the website says. “Ignoring people isn’t exactly a trait that will put Massachusetts among the friendliest states in America.”
The only states trailing Massachusetts are Delaware, Arkansas and New York. New England doesn’t even crack the top 30, with Maine doing the best when it comes to friendliness at 31.
Minnesota came in at No. 1 on the list, followed by Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas and Wyoming. The rankings are based on first impressions at airports and train stations, as well as locals’ attitudes toward tourists.
