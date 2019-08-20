BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday, officially Julian Edelman returned to action. On Tuesday, it was Demaryius Thomas’ turn.
The veteran receiver was present and wearing shoulder pads and a helmt on the practice field on Tuesday for the first time all summer. Thomas has spent his practice days rehabbing as he recovers from a torn Achilles suffered last December.
Demaryius Thomas was in pads and on the Pats practice field today. Looks like he could soon come off the @Patriots PUP list. #Patriots #WBZ
— Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 20, 2019
Briefly spoke with Demaryius Thomas in the locker room today. Said he was feeling “great” and had a big smile on his face. Damn good recovery so far after suffering the torn Achilles in Houston last fall. #patriots pic.twitter.com/fOhjdwTMUa
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 20, 2019
Thomas, 31, caught 59 passes for 677 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last year for the Broncos and Texans before suffering the injury. The 6-foot-3 receiver who has 688 career receptions signed with the Patriots in April.
While Tuesday’s step if a positive one, there’s still uncertainty whenever any player returns from a torn Achilles. Thomas’ former teammate, Emmanuel Sanders, played in the Broncos’ preseason game on Monday night. Sanders suffered a torn Achilles in early December last year, a few weeks prior to Thomas’ injury.
The Patriots’ depth chart at receiver includes Edelman, Thomas, N’Keal Harry, Josh Gordon, Jakobi Meyers, Maurice Harris, Phillip Dorsett and Braxton Berrios.
