



BOSTON – Ultra smooth music. World class cuisine. Housemade wine. A fabulous time. There is a new place in Boston where you can satisfy everything you crave all under one roof. It’s called City Winery.

“Our mantra here at City Winery is indulge your senses. And that is exactly what this place is,” said City Winery’s Courtney Dwyer. “You could come in, see a cool concert, hear amazing music, taste great food, smell the wine. It really is a cool opportunity to indulge everything great in life.”

New to Boston, City Winery is a national chain with a little something for everyone.

“We are a restaurant and bar, open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends. We’re also a concert venue,” Courtney added. “The sound is amazing. It’s totally intimate. People get a chance to really be up and close and personal to see their favorite artist or band.”

There is also an art gallery, and – of course – a winery, where you will always find winemaker and Napa Valley native, Stephen Feke.

“We purchase premium quality grapes. Roughly 80 percent of our product is sold direct to customers in the glass via a keg system on our taps,” he explained. “The benefit of that is the customer gets a product that doesn’t have to go through the fining or filtration. Anybody that tastes from the barrels or our taps, they see that there’s a big difference.”

When it comes to the food, City Winery goes way beyond your average concert fare, with opening acts like the golden Wild Mushroom Arrancini, and crispy Flatbreads made right in the dining room.

“Who doesn’t love a good flatbread paired up with wine?” Courtney asked. “We have a classic Margarita, as well as a flatbread of the day. That could be anything from a pesto chicken to whatever the chef’s feeling that day, using seasonal ingredients.”

There are Seafood Towers loaded up with shellfish straight from the pier. Speaking of fresh, check out their Hawaiian Tuna Poke Nachos.

“Those are phenomenal. They’re so delicious. It’s raw Ahi tuna with duck cracklings, served with wonton chips, and on the top it has an avocado cream,” Courtney described. “The whole thing together is just to die for.”

For tacos with a twist, try their handheld beauties stuffed with Braised Duck. For an Asian take on ribs, Courtney recommends the Mongolian Grilled Baby Backs.

“The ribs are amazing. They’re slow cooked, fall off the bone. But what really differentiates it, it’s the sauce. It’s the perfect complement to the already perfect meat.”

The entree section of City Winery’s menu is lined with dishes that hit all the right notes. The burger is a juicy symphony of flavor topped with cheddar and served on buttery housemade brioche. If you really want to get your meat on, order the 10-ounce Ribeye topped with patatas bravas, spicy sofrito and grilled peaches.

Then again, what could be better than lobster? Having lobster two ways. At City Winery they offer it hot, with butter poached lobster over mascarpone risotto, and cold, with a lettuce cup filled with a lobster blue cheese salad.

The desserts at City Winery make for the ultimate encore, with sweet endings including the Coffee Budino with Biscotti, and a wine-infused take on S’mores.

“It’s a red wine marshmallow,” Courtney revealed. “We torch up the marshmallow to give it that campfire feel, and then we serve that with chocolate and graham cracker and some sliced fruit. Absolutely perfect way to end the evening.”

Whether you indulge in treats from your childhood, or sip on some beverages made for a grownup, you may find yourself in a truly magical place when you visit City Winery.

“It’s like Disney World for adults. It has everything. It’s the music. It’s the wine. It’s the food. It’s the ambience. Everyone that comes here is so excited to be here. It’s just what the city needed.”

You can find City Winery at 80 Beverly Street in Boston, and online at citywinery.com.

