BOSTON (CBS) — .Chris Sale’s 2019 season is over. But fortunately for the Red Sox’ ace, his 2020 season is still a reality.

The left-hander received a platelet-rich plasma treatment on his throwing elbow this week, which will require him to sit out for the next six weeks. While that’s not ideal, Sale and the Red Sox were relieved that surgery is not necessary to fix what ails him.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve obviously — pitchers in general have some arm issues sometimes,” Sale said Tuesday in the Sox clubhouse. “When it’s something new, you want to find out what’s going on. That’s why we were so quick to go down there and get [Dr. James Andrews’] opinion, because he’s … he can do this blindfolded. So he checked it out, and we got some better news. Obviously it’s not great news. About as good as we could get.

“So, we rest, and in 4-6 weeks, get on a throwing program and get back to it.

Sale, 30, was placed on the injured list over the weekend after experiencing pain following his previous start. He flew to see Dr. Andrews, who confirmed the diagnosis of inflammation.

Sale said he was optimistic throughout the entire process, and he doesn’t foresee any issues when it comes to being ready for spring training.

“No, not at all,” Sale said of worry for the future. “Not as we stand here now.”

While he’ll be busy working on shoulder and forearm strengthening in the coming weeks, Sale said he won’t enjoy being reduced to a mere spectator every night the Red Sox take the field.

“It’s tough. This whole season’s been kind of a grind. Everyone talks about last year being a dream season. Personally, this has been kind of a nightmare season,” Sale said. “So I obviously wanted to see it through, wanted to keep fighting with the guys. We still have a shot. Any time someone has to step in and do your job for you and you can’t go out there and fulfill the season, that’s tough. I know there’s gonna be some flak with that. I accept that responsibility. I’ll take that in stride with my chin up. I’m not going to hide from this. It is what it is. I’m human. I’m an athlete and things like this pop up. I didn’t want this to happen as much if not more than anyone on the planet. So right now I’m just kind of looking forward to getting through this process.”