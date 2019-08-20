  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maine news, Portland news, Portland Police Department, White Claw Hard Seltzer

PORTLAND, Maine (CBS) – Police in Portland, Maine have a hard truth to share about a popular hard seltzer.

The department tweeted that it recently became aware about the saying “ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws.” The T-shirt-ready slogan refers to White Claw Hard Seltzer – the fizzy, flavored alcoholic beverage from the maker of Mike’s Hard Lemonade that was introduced in 2016.

“To clear the air: here in Portland, laws still apply even when you’re drinking claws. Or drinking anything else,” the department wrote.

Police are hoping Claw drinkers will spread the word to keep their “bros” out of trouble.

Comments