PORTLAND, Maine (CBS) – Police in Portland, Maine have a hard truth to share about a popular hard seltzer.
The department tweeted that it recently became aware about the saying “ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws.” The T-shirt-ready slogan refers to White Claw Hard Seltzer – the fizzy, flavored alcoholic beverage from the maker of Mike’s Hard Lemonade that was introduced in 2016.
We have been made aware of a popular saying “ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws”. To clear the air: here in Portland, laws still apply even when you’re drinking claws. Or drinking anything else. RT to keep your “bros” out of trouble
— Portland Police (@PolicePortland) August 20, 2019
“To clear the air: here in Portland, laws still apply even when you’re drinking claws. Or drinking anything else,” the department wrote.
Police are hoping Claw drinkers will spread the word to keep their “bros” out of trouble.
