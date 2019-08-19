Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The British are coming back to Boston Monday.
Fighter jets from the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will fly over Boston Harbor and the waterfront around 11 a.m. The entire event is expected to last about ten minutes.
This is one of 20 performances across the United States and Canada over the next few months from the team, which is known as the Red Arrows. The entire performance is expected to last about ten minutes.
The British Consulate-General in Boston is offering prizes for the best photo of the flyover. The photo must be shared with the hashtag #RedArrowsTour. The Arrows will choose the winner.
For more information on their tour, click here.
