Bill Belichick On Josh Gordon Questions: 'Can The Witness Step Down Now?'On Monday, with the conditional reinstatement of Josh Gordon obviously being the focus of many questions, Bill Belichick -- with a slight smile -- asked for a lifeline.

Red Sox' Minimal Progress In Standings Amid Win Streak Shows Just How Steep Climb To Playoffs RemainThe Boston Red Sox have won five straight games. Yet the Boston Red Sox have made very little progress in the wild-card standings.

A Truly Terrible NFL Rule On 'Blindside Block' Enforced In Lions-Texans Preseason GameWe all might have missed the emphasis on an even worse rule that simply can't be allowed to exist in real football games that actually matter. And that's a rule about "blindside blocks."

A Quick Reminder Of Josh Gordon's Impact On PatriotsIt's too soon to try to make any grand proclamations about Josh Gordon's future. Instead, it's an ideal time to take a brief refresher course on Gordon's recent past, specifically on how he worked in Tom Brady's and Josh McDaniels' offense a year ago.

Red-Hot Devers Helps Red Sox Rally Past Orioles, 13-7Standing in the middle of Boston's clubhouse answering questions, a baby-faced Rafael Devers found himself immersed in Red Sox history.