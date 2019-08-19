BOSTON (CBS) — Any time a pitcher goes to see Dr. James Andrews, that player’s team and fan base holds its collective breath, fearing the worst.
The Red Sox and their fans, though, can breathe easy on Monday, as the initial report from Chris Sale’s visit to Dr. Andrews has found only inflammation in Sale’s left elbow. Tommy John surgery is not needed, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale does not need Tommy John surgery, sources tell ESPN. A follow-up today with Dr. James Andrews confirmed the diagnosis of elbow inflammation. His return date is unclear, but for Boston, this is excellent news.
Story at ESPN: https://t.co/EZZrKY2Hn0
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 19, 2019
Sale, 30, has struggled all season long. He’s posted a 6-11 record and a 4.40 ERA, far off from the 2.89 career ERA that he carried into the year. Through it all, Sale maintained a league-best strikeout rate, but inconsistency was the name of his 2019 season. The Red Sox are just 10-15 in games started by Sale.
He was placed on the injured list over the weekend after feeling soreness in his elbow. The Red Sox didn’t appear to have too many answers on the how and when of the injury, but after Monday, they at least know that Tommy John is not in the near future for Sale.
Sale signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension with the Red Sox prior to this season.
