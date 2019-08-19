MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A woman who sensed a man was following her turned out to be right and now she’s recovering from a frightening robbery in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The woman was walking down Spruce Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday when she noticed a man behind her on the sidewalk.
She looked back and he said, “Don’t worry I am not following you,” according to Manchester Police.
The woman laughed it off and kept walking, investigators said, until moments later when she was hit in the back of the head. She fell to the sidewalk and the man ripped her pocketbook off her and started to walk away.
The woman started screaming to alert anyone in the area. She told investigators that’s when the man turned around and came back with a gun.
“He racked the slide back and pointed it at her,” police said in a statement Monday. “The handgun was black in color and appeared to be a semi-automatic similar to a glock.”
No shots were fired and the man got away.
Police described him as Hispanic, thin, in his 30’s, about 5-feet 6-inches tall, with clean cut, lined hair. He was wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
Anyone with information should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.
