BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman is back.
The Patriots receiver was present and fully padded for the portion of practice Monday that was open to the media. Previously, Edelman had been present but not in pads as he recovered from a broken thumb.
News of Edelman’s broken thumb first hit in late July, with the receiver expected to miss about three weeks of training camp. Monday marks roughly the four-week date of that news, time which has apparently allowed Edelman to heal.
Previously, Edelman — who was on the non-football injury list — had attended practice but left to work on conditioning with fellow injured receiver Demaryius Thomas, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles.
Receiver Josh Gordon was also on the practice field during the warmup portion of practice, but he was without pads and a helmet in what is his first team activity since being hit with an indefinite suspension last December. Gordon was reinstated on a conditional basis on Friday evening.
Derek Rivers and Shilique Calhoun — two edge players who were injured in Saturday night’s preseason game — were not spotted on the field during the brief portion of practice that was open to the media.
