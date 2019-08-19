BOSTON (CBS) — A man was rescued from a Dorchester home after a fire broke out Monday morning. When Boston firefighters arrived around 6:30 a.m., flames could be seen on the third floor and roof of the triple-decker on Holmes Avenue.
The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital, but there’s no word yet on his condition. No other injuries were reported.
HUGE #flames shooting from the top fl of this Homes Ave apartment building in Dorchester. One man rescued. I’m hearing a dog perished in the fire. Not only did crews battle flames, but also humidity. Crews still working. @wbz pic.twitter.com/TYno4zGmgm
— Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) August 19, 2019
Deputy Fire Chief Bernard Tully said it took them about 30 minutes to knock the fire down.
Four people were displaced.
The department estimated damage to be about $400,000.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
