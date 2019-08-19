  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Boston News, Tashanea Whitlow

BOSTON (CBS) — A man was rescued from a Dorchester home after a fire broke out Monday morning. When Boston firefighters arrived around 6:30 a.m., flames could be seen on the third floor and roof of the triple-decker on Holmes Avenue.

The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital, but there’s no word yet on his condition. No other injuries were reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Bernard Tully said it took them about 30 minutes to knock the fire down.

Four people were displaced.

The department estimated damage to be about $400,000.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Comments