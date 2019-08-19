A Truly Terrible NFL Rule On 'Blindside Block' Enforced In Lions-Texans Preseason GameWe all might have missed the emphasis on an even worse rule that simply can't be allowed to exist in real football games that actually matter. And that's a rule about "blindside blocks."

A Quick Reminder Of Josh Gordon's Impact On PatriotsIt's too soon to try to make any grand proclamations about Josh Gordon's future. Instead, it's an ideal time to take a brief refresher course on Gordon's recent past, specifically on how he worked in Tom Brady's and Josh McDaniels' offense a year ago.

Red-Hot Devers Helps Red Sox Rally Past Orioles, 13-7Standing in the middle of Boston's clubhouse answering questions, a baby-faced Rafael Devers found himself immersed in Red Sox history.

'Don't Give Up': Young Red Sox Fan Meets Orioles' Chris Davis After Writing Supportive LetterNine-year-old Henry sent Davis a message of support that the Orioles player will never forget.

Chris Sale To Visit Dr. James Andrews And Have Left Elbow ExaminedBoston Red Sox ace Chris Sale, placed on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation on Saturday, will pay a visit to Dr. James Andrews in Florida on Monday.