



ESSEX (CBS) — With a strong passion for riding and deep love for a friend, more than 150 bikers hit the roadway in Essex to remember Nelson Selig. “Just something about him that made him really special,” Nelson’s mother, Faye Selig said.

On Sunday afternoon, the Massachusetts Motorcycle Survivors Fund held their Nelson’s Remembrance Reunion and Ride Fundraiser. The family said Nelson was killed back in 2000 in Ipswitch when a 19-year-old driver crossed the center line and collided with his motorcycle.

“It’s beautiful and it’s in honor of him and he would be bursting at the seams,” his widow, Felicia Selig said. Nelson was a 37-year-old father of two kids.

His parents say their son had a heart of gold. “He was very personable. Everyone loved him. He played in a rock band,” Faye said.

The 25-mile ride was followed by a cookout. It also promotes motorcycle awareness to reduce accidents like the horrific crash that took place in New Hampshire last month the claimed the life of seven bikers.

“I just cried because you know they are going to go through hell,” Felicia said.

Organizer Paul Cote says over the past two decades the event has raised more than $250,000 to help support local families of riders in similar motorcycle accidents.

“Sometimes when people crash they have different needs. We give funds on an economic basis. I’m proud of the family. I’m proud of our community. It’s everybody doing a little bit that adds up to a whole lot,” Cote said.