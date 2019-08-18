Comments
EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly hit a police officer in East Bridgewater Sunday.
Police were called to Spring Street around 4 p.m. for a medical emergency.
“Upon arrival, officers began to speak to the man when the man allegedly attacked the officers, striking one of the officers above his eye,” said a statement from police.
He then allegedly ran into the woods, forcing officers to search for him for half an hour.
Police said once they found the man near Spring and Cook Streets, he was arrested and transported to a local hospital.
The officer was evaluated at South Shore Hospital as a precaution.
