



BOSTON (CBS) – Henry Frasca is a diehard Boston Red Sox fan. But the 9-year-old is a baseball lover first, and as he watched Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis struggle through a historically awful 0-54 slump, he decided to offer a message of support.

Henry wrote a letter to Davis telling him “don’t give up,” and gave it to a coach to bring it to him when the Orioles visited Boston on April 13. Davis read it and broke his streak in his next at-bat.

On Saturday, Henry and Davis met for the first time as Baltimore returned to Fenway Park. Davis said he’s kept the note with him inside his Bible.

9-year-old Henry Frasca is a Red Sox fan, but that didn't stop him from writing a letter of encouragement to Chris Davis during his early-season slump. This is awesome. #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/OZQMS1DAH5 — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2019

The note read:

There are two things I want you to know.

First, the way you play baseball has nothing to do with how good a person you are.

But also, you have been so good; you have played in the MLB! You are great; don’t give up. We are rooting for you

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get a little choked up,” Davis said.

Henry got to spend some time with Davis and chase fly balls in the outfield, even throwing one over the Green Monster.

“Thank you for the best day of my life!” Henry said.

Davis said Henry’s kind gesture was something he’ll never forget.

“I think a lot of times people don’t realize how much they impact us,” Davis said. “At that moment in time, going through what I was going through, to get a letter that was that encouraging and from a 9-year-old, it was pretty special.”