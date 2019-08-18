Comments
WAREHAM (CBS) — A swimmer was left with a severe injury after they were struck by a boat propeller while swimming off Wareham Sunday.
First responders were called to Bourne Cove around 11:45 a.m. where they found the swimmer on the shoreline. “The WDNR (Wareham Department of Natural Resources) Officer immediately began lifesaving first-aid to control bleeding. Wareham EMS and Fire arrived on scene and stabilized the victim, who was transported to Tobey Hospital,” said the WDNR.
The boat’s driver did stay on the scene and was trying to help the swimmer before first responders arrived.
“Foul play is not suspected,” said the WDNR, but the incident is under investigation.
