BOSTON (CBS) – A two-car crash in Dorchester Saturday night left a child critically hurt, Boston police said. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Columbia Road and Hamilton Street.
There were three adults and three children in one of the vehicles. A police spokeswoman said one child, believed to be 4 or 5 years old, is in critical condition.
The driver of the other car was OK.
No one has been cited in the crash. The incident is under investigation.
